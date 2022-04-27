National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post $654.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.72 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NFG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 524,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,082. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.