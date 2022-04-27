Mplx Lp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Mplx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 1,793,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,531. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mplx by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after buying an additional 1,530,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mplx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.