Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

MSI traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.33. The stock had a trading volume of 838,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,174. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average of $241.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

