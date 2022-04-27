Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 8.3%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 175,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 70,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market cap of C$35.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)
