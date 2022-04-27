Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 8.3%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 175,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 70,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

