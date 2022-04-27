Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. 9,883,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,292. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

