Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,446 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

