MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.04-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.50 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 695,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $195.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.