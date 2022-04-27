MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.37 million.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 695,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.70.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

