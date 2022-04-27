Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

