Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

Shares of MAR opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

