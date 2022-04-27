Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 51,227 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.61% of Carlisle Companies worth $79,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $244.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average is $235.13. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $262.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.