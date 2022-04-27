Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $85.53 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 821,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Teck Resources worth $85,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

