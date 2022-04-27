Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $64,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

