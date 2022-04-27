Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 148,970 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,970 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $96,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

