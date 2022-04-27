Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of Black Knight worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,290,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,234,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,270,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 137.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of BKI opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.