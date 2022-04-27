Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $86,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

AMGN stock opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

