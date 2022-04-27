Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Critical Contrast

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.43% -44.56% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -114.31% -34.31%

17.5% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.16%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.29 million ($0.26) -0.59 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.63 -$49.91 million ($1.18) -0.51

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox, and serves as the vector platform. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test; TNX-3500, a COVID-19 antiviral; TNX-3600, a COVID-19 therapeutic platform; and TNX-3700, a COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute, Columbia University, the University of Alberta, and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

