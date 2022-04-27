MiL.k Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.82 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $61.80 million and $5.82 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.72 or 0.07382914 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

