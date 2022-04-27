Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Trading Down 4.7%

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Micro Imaging Technology alerts:

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for food safety and clinical industries in the United States. The company is developing a laser-based rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company has a collaboration Northern Michigan University to investigate an alternative pathogen sample preparation method that could provide a specimen test turnaround time of 4 to 5 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.