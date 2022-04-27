MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,521 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 3.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.79% of MGM Growth Properties worth $114,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 210.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,202. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

