Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 8th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Sunday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Featured Stories

