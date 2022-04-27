Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.78 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $170.78 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.56 or 0.07327276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,110,510 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.