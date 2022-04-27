Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading 8% Higher

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $373.56 and last traded at $371.53. Approximately 63,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,510,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $357.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

