MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.60% of MasTec worth $40,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.