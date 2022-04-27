Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,957. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

