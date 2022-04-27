Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $103,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.72. 6,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.27 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

