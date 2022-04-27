Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.22). Approximately 26,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 28,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.09).
The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.77. The stock has a market cap of £110.33 million and a P/E ratio of 41.39.
Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)
Featured Articles
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.