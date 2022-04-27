Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.22). Approximately 26,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 28,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.77. The stock has a market cap of £110.33 million and a P/E ratio of 41.39.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.