Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 66,600 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of C$61.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
Read More
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.