M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 840,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,670. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

