Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

LXFR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,039. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

