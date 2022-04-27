Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

LXFR stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Luxfer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

