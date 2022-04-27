Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 7,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.