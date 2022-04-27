LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post $233.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $238.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $247.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 358,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

