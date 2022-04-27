Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $864.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report sales of $864.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.00 million and the lowest is $823.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $757.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $76,255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.93. 225,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

