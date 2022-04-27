LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

