Lethean Hits Market Cap of $478,921.80 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Lethean has a total market cap of $478,921.80 and $750.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.17 or 0.07378771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00258759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00775154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00601253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00080373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00381021 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

