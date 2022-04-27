LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $113.80

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.