LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 18,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,429. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 70.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LCNB by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LCNB by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

