LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

