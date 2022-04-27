LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “
LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.