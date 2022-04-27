Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Hits $5.20 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Lambda has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $410,192.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00101640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,708,536 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

