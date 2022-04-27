Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

LKFN opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

