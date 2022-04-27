LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,725.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,521 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,963. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

