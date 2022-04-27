LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases Shares of 756,000 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 756,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marqeta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MQ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Marqeta stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 219,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

