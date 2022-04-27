LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $42.98 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.11% of Unity Software worth $42,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

U traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,580. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

