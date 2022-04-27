LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of Farfetch worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

