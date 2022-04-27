LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 950 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,398. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.