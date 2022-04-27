LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 5,575 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $60,159,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 84,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $2,248,192. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.