LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 5,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.82. The stock had a trading volume of 348,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $198.28 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.10.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.