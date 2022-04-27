LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 480 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.48. 19,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

