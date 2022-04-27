LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 116,600 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.36% of Redwire worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $24,075,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $4,815,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

